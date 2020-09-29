CM Naveen Patnaik lays foundation stone for two bridges in Tirtol

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday laid the foundation stone of two bridges estimated at more than `200 crore over Mahanadi river in Tirtol Assembly constituency in Jagatsinghpur district where bypoll is scheduled to be held before November 29.

While the Tirtol-Posal bridge to be constructed by the Rural Development department has been estimated at `118.56 crore, the Jaipur-Katikata bridge to be built by Works department will cost `82.55 crore. More than 1.5 lakh people of Tirtol as well as Cuttack and Kendrapara districts will be benefited by these two bridges.

Addressing foundation stone laying function through video conference, the Chief Minister said Odisha has created a name for it in the field of infrastructure development during the last 20 years. Stating that Tirtol and Jagatsinghpur have contributed immensely for the enrichment of Odia language, literature, culture and marine commerce, he said Paradip has created a special place for itself in the world because of the brave decision taken by Biju babu to set up port there.

The Chief Minister said the fight against coronavirus and focus on livelihood will continue side by side.

Works Minister Prafulla Mallik and Rural Development Minister Sushant Singh also spoke. Jagatsinghpur MP Rajashree Mallik, Jagatsinghpur MLA Prashant Muduli, Paradip MLA Sambit Dash and senior officials were present.

