STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

CM Naveen Patnaik lays foundation stone for two bridges in Tirtol

The Chief Minister said the fight against coronavirus and focus on livelihood will continue side by side. 

Published: 29th September 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday laid the foundation stone of two bridges estimated at more than `200 crore over Mahanadi river in Tirtol Assembly constituency in Jagatsinghpur district where bypoll is scheduled to be held before November 29.

While the Tirtol-Posal bridge to be constructed by the Rural Development department has been estimated at `118.56 crore, the Jaipur-Katikata bridge to be built by Works department will cost `82.55 crore. More than 1.5 lakh people of Tirtol as well as Cuttack and Kendrapara districts will be benefited by these two bridges.

Addressing foundation stone laying function through video conference, the Chief Minister said Odisha has created a name for it in the field of infrastructure development during the last  20 years. Stating that Tirtol and Jagatsinghpur have contributed immensely for the enrichment of Odia language, literature, culture and marine commerce, he said Paradip has created a special place for itself in the world because of the brave decision taken by Biju babu to set up port there.

The Chief Minister said the fight against coronavirus and focus on livelihood will continue side by side. 
Works Minister Prafulla Mallik and Rural Development Minister Sushant Singh also spoke. Jagatsinghpur MP Rajashree Mallik, Jagatsinghpur MLA Prashant Muduli, Paradip MLA Sambit Dash and senior officials were present.
 

More from Bhubaneswar.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Tirtol
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp