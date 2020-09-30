STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Serial ATM fraudster arrested in Bhubaneswar

The fresh investigation against Acharya was started on basis of a complaint against him on August 10 in which the complainant alleged that the accused arrived at SBI Patia branch ATM counter.

ATM machines

ATM machines (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old youth from Kanan Vihar area of the city in connection with an ATM fraud.

The accused, Sambhav Kumar Acharya is a native of Krushnapur Sasan within Balichandrapur police limits in Jajpur district and lives at Kanan Vihar Phase -II in Bhubaneswar.

Basing on a tip-off, Infocity police raided his house and seized Rs 42,000 cash, three mobile phones and six ATM cards from his possession. He was arrested and produced before a court. 

Acharya was arrested earlier for his involvement in more than 30 such cases in different districts including 19 in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

During interrogation, Acharya confessed to committing the ATM card fraud in Badagada, Infocity, Chandrasekharpur and Kharvelnagar area in the city, police claimed and added that he is allegedly involved in five such cases in Pune.

He has a case pending against him in Mumbai and was released on bail sometimes back.

He told him to use another cash deposit machine since the one he was using was not working. Acharya allegedly marked his ATM pin and also changed his ATM card cunningly on the pretext of helping him.

Subsequently, the complainant found that around Rs 27,000 cash have been debited from his bank account in Cuttack and there was also a POS transaction from his account number.

DCP Umashankar Dash said the accused usually targets senior citizens seeking help to deposit or withdraw money at the ATM counters and advised people to be more alert.

