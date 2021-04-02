Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation asks churches to follow COVID protocols for Good Friday

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Acting on the COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the State Government for celebration of festivals in April, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Thursday issued special guidelines for Good Friday.

The civic body stated that large congregations for celebration of Good Friday in public are not allowed within its jurisdiction. However, rituals in churches will be allowed with a maximum of 50 participants.

Persons having SARI/ILI symptoms will not be allowed inside the church.

The church authorities have been asked to ensure provision of sanitisers and hand washing facilities. They also have been asked to ensure that all the participants wear face masks appropriately at all times.

The civic body has also advised senior citizens, persons with co-morbidities and children below 10 years of age not to attend the gatherings for celebration. The State capital recorded 52 cases on the day of which 44 were related to local transmission.

The new cases have pushed the active case tally of Bhubaneswar to 310. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, meanwhile, collected samples of teaching and non-teaching staff of Rama Devi Women’s University where a professor had tested positive on Wednesday.