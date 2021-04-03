STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BMC caps wedding gathering at 100 persons, seals shopping mart

Enforcement unit of the civic body raided the Unit II Market Building complex and sealed Vishal Mega Mart for not adhering to the Covid safety protocols.

Published: 03rd April 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

People at a vaccination centre in Bhubaneswar on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid blatant violations of Covid-19 safety norms and rising infection count, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Friday sealed a commercial establishment and issued fresh restrictions for social gatherings to be enforced from April 6. 

Enforcement unit of the civic body raided the Unit II Market Building complex and sealed Vishal Mega Mart for not adhering to the Covid safety protocols. It also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Queens Collection and Rs 5,000 each on Bazaar Kolkata and City Fashion for violating the guidelines. Another shopping outlet was asked to pay Rs 2,000 fine. 

The Corporation also capped the maximum number of persons to be allowed in a wedding to 100. Similarly, only 50 persons can attend death rituals and funerals. Also, any kind of promotional activities, centenary and golden jubilee or silver jubilee celebration of institutions and annual functions of educational institutions have been banned till further orders. 

For other social gatherings, the organisers will have to seek permission for the civic body but the maximum number of participants will not exceed 100, said Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary. The Capital on Friday reported 45 new cases pushing the active case tally to 343. Four new cases were reported from a private school in Patia, while eight cases were reported from Jayadev Vihar. 

In view of the fresh surge, the civic body has also decided to intensify the vaccination drive. “We have set a target of vaccinating around 7,000 to 10,000 people a day,” the Commissioner said. BMC has also identified around 20,000 people of different categories, especially street vendors, meat and fish sellers, school and college teachers, saloon and barber shop employees, security guards, restaurant staff, employees of water supply and transport services and staff of religious institutes who will be vaccinated on priority in the coming days. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMC
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp