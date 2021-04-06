STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police DCP in trouble for 'seeking' sexual favours

Sepoy Nihar Ranjan Nayak's wife Sunita Lenka levelled the allegations against DCP Bijay Kumar Sahoo alleging that the latter was harassing her husband by asking him to arrange women for him.

Published: 06th April 2021 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A senior officer of Commissionerate Police has landed in soup after a sepoy's wife lodged a complaint against him on Monday alleging that he was harassing her husband by asking him to arrange women for him.

Sepoy Nihar Ranjan Nayak's wife Sunita Lenka levelled the allegations against DCP (Armed Police) Bijay Kumar Sahoo and lodged a complaint with Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissioner of Police SK Priyadarshi earlier in the day.  

Nayak was in-charge of OSAP 7th Battalion's Family Welfare Centre for the last eight years. Usually, the personnel are transferred from the centre in three years.  

"Wives and daughters of the personnel visit the centre to learn tailoring. Sahoo used to ask my husband to arrange women for him and threatened him if he failed to do so," Lenka told mediapersons. She said Nayak had even attempted suicide recently after being harassed by Sahoo.

The DCP (Armed), however, refuted the allegations. As the centre does not have any staff to impart training on tailoring and there is not much footfall due to the pandemic, Nayak was assigned general duties, said Sahoo. "Upset over it, his wife levelled frivolous allegations against me," he added.

Nayak is on leave and has not been reporting to duty since the last three days. Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissioner of Police SK Priyadarshi has directed Additional CP Rekha Lohani to conduct an inquiry. Action will be taken against those found guilty after the inquiry is completed, said Priyadarshi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bijay Kumar Sahoo Bhubaneswar Police Bhubaneswar police harassment
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp