Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police DCP in trouble for 'seeking' sexual favours

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A senior officer of Commissionerate Police has landed in soup after a sepoy's wife lodged a complaint against him on Monday alleging that he was harassing her husband by asking him to arrange women for him.

Sepoy Nihar Ranjan Nayak's wife Sunita Lenka levelled the allegations against DCP (Armed Police) Bijay Kumar Sahoo and lodged a complaint with Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissioner of Police SK Priyadarshi earlier in the day.

Nayak was in-charge of OSAP 7th Battalion's Family Welfare Centre for the last eight years. Usually, the personnel are transferred from the centre in three years.

"Wives and daughters of the personnel visit the centre to learn tailoring. Sahoo used to ask my husband to arrange women for him and threatened him if he failed to do so," Lenka told mediapersons. She said Nayak had even attempted suicide recently after being harassed by Sahoo.

The DCP (Armed), however, refuted the allegations. As the centre does not have any staff to impart training on tailoring and there is not much footfall due to the pandemic, Nayak was assigned general duties, said Sahoo. "Upset over it, his wife levelled frivolous allegations against me," he added.

Nayak is on leave and has not been reporting to duty since the last three days. Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissioner of Police SK Priyadarshi has directed Additional CP Rekha Lohani to conduct an inquiry. Action will be taken against those found guilty after the inquiry is completed, said Priyadarshi.