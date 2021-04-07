Apartment sealed as Capital cases surge

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday sealed an apartment complex at Tankapani Road following detection of a cluster even as the Capital City is already re-positioning itself as the Covid hotspot of the State.

In the last 24 hours, 101 persons from the city tested positive for the virus with the daily caseload crossing three digits after a gap of over five months. The highest 12 cases were reported from Khandagiri area. The previous spike of 110 cases was reported in the city on October 28, 2020. Of the new cases, 80 were related to local transmission.

The Taru Apartments was sealed on the day after detection of a cluster of 10 positive cases. Deputy Commissioner (south east sone) Ansuman Rath said 10 members of three families tested positive after which the civic body sealed the apartment till April 16.

The patients are undergoing treatment in their homes and contract tracing has been started to find those who have come in direct contact with them, he said. The civic body has prohibited all 14 families residing in the residential complex from going outside for the next 10 days. BMC staff will ensure supply of essentials to them during this period, Rath said. The civic body also sealed the Silicon Institute of Technology in the city for an indefinite period for failing to ensure proper Covid safety norms.

BMC Deputy Commissioner Suvendu Sahoo said the enforcement activities have been expedited in the recent days to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour among vendors and public in markets. Around `1 lakh fine has been collected from various shopping centres, traders and food vendors for failing to ensure safety norms and social distancing on their premises in the last five days, officials said.

