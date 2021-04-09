9,000 persons fined for Covid violations in last 24 hours

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : As a part of the 10-day special drive to enforce Covid-19 guidelines, Odisha Police initiated action against 9,400 people in the last 24 hours for mask and social distancing violations.

While 136 platoons of police force have been engaged in the entire State to intensify the Covid-19 enforcement measures, a fine of over Rs 25 lakh has been collected from the violators in this period. The enforcement drive is being led by SPs, DCPs and senior officers.

The Bhubaneswar urban police district fined 547 persons and collected Rs 61,950 fine for social distancing violation in the last 24 hours, Cuttack urban police district took action against 419 violators for not maintaining safe distance and collected Rs 24,650 fine during the period.

The enforcement related to wearing masks has been intensified across the State and many police districts initiated action against over 300 violators each between Wednesday and Thursday morning. Bhadrak police fined Rs 1.64 lakh on 823 mask violators followed by their counterparts in Cuttack who took action against 696 mask violators and collected Rs 1.17 lakh fine.

Cuttack urban police district fined 533 mask violators and collected Rs 42,850 from them and Puri police took action against 475 violators and realised a fine of Rs 55,500 in the last 24 hours. Experts have pointed out that wearing a mask and keeping a distance of three feet significantly decreases the spread of the coronavirus from one person to another. At six feet, the risk decreases even further. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had directed the authorities to launch a special enforcement drive between April 7 and 16 to contain the spread of the infection.