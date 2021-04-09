STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BMC seals two floors of SBI

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) again sealed two floors of the SBI’s main branch at Unit-I in the city on Thursday after 20 more employees tested positive for Covid-19.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) again sealed two floors of the SBI’s main branch at Unit-I in the city on Thursday after 20 more employees tested positive for Covid-19. BMC sources said 24 employees of the bank have been infected by the virus so far. In an order, the BMC said the ground floor and the first floor of the bank have been sealed from Thursday to Sunday after detection of fresh cases. The civic body had earlier sealed two floors of the branch for 48 hours till Tuesday after some of the employees tested positive.

On the other hans, East Coast Railway (ECoR) sources said four persons, including one passenger returning from New Delhi and two from Puducherry tested positive during screening at Bhubaneswar railway station. “Of the 52 rapid antigen tests conducted during the first half of the day, one stall boy and another passenger from Anand Vihar, New Delhi had tested positive. Similarly, 73 samples were tested in the afternoon and two passengers, who had returned from Puducherry were found positive,” said a railway official.

The railway police has launched a mass drive to punish erring passengers at Bhubaneswar railway station. While 18 persons were fined on Wednesday, 14 passengers were fined on Thursday.  The city recorded 108 new positive cases in last 24 hours. While 88 were infected locally, the remaining have tested positive while undergoing quarantine. The fresh cases have pushed the active case tally to 669.

