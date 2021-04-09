STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Khurda, Cuttack and Puri emerging hotspots

28 districts report 879 new Covid-19 infections in last 24 hours

Published: 09th April 2021 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : In yet another surge, Odisha reported 879 new Covid-19 cases from 28 districts in last 24 hours prompting the state government to adopt strict containment measures with restriction on interstate movement with Chhattisgarh. Of the fresh cases, 518 were in quarantine and 361 local infections. The new cases rose by 11 per cent (pc) over the previous day’s caseload of 791. The number of local infections went up to 361 from 332 on April 7. 

Khurda recorded the maximum 144 cases, followed by Sundargarh (131), Nuapada (61), Bargarh (53), Cuttack (50), Sambalpur (48), Puri (45), Kalahandi (43), Ganjam (31), Mayurbhanj (29), Balangir (26) and Keonjhar (25). Along with the eight districts bordering Chhattisgarh, Khurda, Cuttack and Puri districts have emerged as major hotspots during the second wave. The eight districts registered 361 cases contributing over 41 pc of the daily caseload.

The virus is also spreading fast in Ganjam, Balasore, Angul, Bhadrak and Jajpur as the districts reported 31, 22, 20, 17 and 15 cases respectively. As many as 31,057 tests were conducted in last 24 hours and the test positivity rate shot up to 2.83 pc.  Sundargarh has the highest number of active cases as 731 patients are undergoing treatment. There are 730 active cases in Khurda, 398 in Kalahandi, 286 in Nuapada, 274 in Bargarh, 268 in Cuttack, 226 in Sambalpur, 184 in Jharsuguda and 182 in Puri.

The State has an active caseload of 4,660 with more than 57 pc contributed by six districts - Sundargarh (15.68 pc), Khurda (15.66 pc), Kalahandi (8.5 pc), Nuapada (6.13 pc), Bargarh (5.87 pc) and Cuttack (5.75 pc). The rate of growth in Nuapada is 28 times, followed by 20 times in Kalahandi, 18 times in Bhubaneswar, 10 times in Cuttack city, five times in Sundargarh and four times in Bargarh leading to over 60 pc rise in occupancy of beds in the Covid hospitals.

The city registered 108 new cases. The Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services has issued an SOP to prevent the outbreak of virus inside jails following the spurt in cases across the State. Of the total 3,45,526 confirmed cases in the State, 3,38,890 have recovered and 1,923 succumbed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp