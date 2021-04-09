Khurda, Cuttack and Puri emerging hotspots

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : In yet another surge, Odisha reported 879 new Covid-19 cases from 28 districts in last 24 hours prompting the state government to adopt strict containment measures with restriction on interstate movement with Chhattisgarh. Of the fresh cases, 518 were in quarantine and 361 local infections. The new cases rose by 11 per cent (pc) over the previous day’s caseload of 791. The number of local infections went up to 361 from 332 on April 7.

Khurda recorded the maximum 144 cases, followed by Sundargarh (131), Nuapada (61), Bargarh (53), Cuttack (50), Sambalpur (48), Puri (45), Kalahandi (43), Ganjam (31), Mayurbhanj (29), Balangir (26) and Keonjhar (25). Along with the eight districts bordering Chhattisgarh, Khurda, Cuttack and Puri districts have emerged as major hotspots during the second wave. The eight districts registered 361 cases contributing over 41 pc of the daily caseload.

The virus is also spreading fast in Ganjam, Balasore, Angul, Bhadrak and Jajpur as the districts reported 31, 22, 20, 17 and 15 cases respectively. As many as 31,057 tests were conducted in last 24 hours and the test positivity rate shot up to 2.83 pc. Sundargarh has the highest number of active cases as 731 patients are undergoing treatment. There are 730 active cases in Khurda, 398 in Kalahandi, 286 in Nuapada, 274 in Bargarh, 268 in Cuttack, 226 in Sambalpur, 184 in Jharsuguda and 182 in Puri.

The State has an active caseload of 4,660 with more than 57 pc contributed by six districts - Sundargarh (15.68 pc), Khurda (15.66 pc), Kalahandi (8.5 pc), Nuapada (6.13 pc), Bargarh (5.87 pc) and Cuttack (5.75 pc). The rate of growth in Nuapada is 28 times, followed by 20 times in Kalahandi, 18 times in Bhubaneswar, 10 times in Cuttack city, five times in Sundargarh and four times in Bargarh leading to over 60 pc rise in occupancy of beds in the Covid hospitals.

The city registered 108 new cases. The Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services has issued an SOP to prevent the outbreak of virus inside jails following the spurt in cases across the State. Of the total 3,45,526 confirmed cases in the State, 3,38,890 have recovered and 1,923 succumbed.