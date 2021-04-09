‘Pipili byelection to be harbinger of political change’ 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha in-charge of BJP Daggubati Purandeswari on Thursday hit the campaign trail in Pipili Assembly constituency for party candidate Ashrit Pattanayak with an appeal to the voters for a change as the ruling BJD has repeatedly failed them.

Addressing a rally at Harianta in Pipili block, Purandeswari said people of the constituency had elected late Pradeep Maharathy of BJD for seven times but there is hardly any change. Pipili is far away from development despite that fact it is very close to the State Capital, she said. “People from this constituency are going to other states as migrant workers as there is no industry and the government has done nothing for the employment of the local people,” she added.

Sharpening her attack on the BJD government for using the women self-help groups as a vote bank, the former union minister said the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a slew of measures like Ujjwala Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, Sukanya Samriddhi, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and many more for empowerment of the women.

The women of the State are not safe as atrocities against them and girl child have increased manifold under the BJD rule. Pipili is famous for its crude bomb industries and people are living in constant fear due to frequent violence, she said. “Development is the only agenda of the BJP and I am confident that the people of Pipili will vote for it as they have seen the performance of the Modi government at the Centre,” she said.

Asserting that the mood in the constituency is for a change, the national BJP leader said Pipili will be the harbinger of change in the Odisha politics. Purandeswari visited several villages of Pipili and Delanga blocks seeking votes for Pattanayak.