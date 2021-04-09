Return unused govt property to SHGs: CM tells Collectors  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday asked the district collectors to hand over the unused government property and assets at the district, block and panchayat level to self help groups (SHGs) under Mission Shakti within two months for their use in the socio-economic development activities in their localities.

The Chief Minister said that there are several government properties like buildings, government outlets and ponds lying unused at the district, block and panchayat level which should be handed over to the Mission Shakti to be used by the SHGs for the benefit of common people and their economic development.

Stating that the Odisha government has always given special attention to women empowerment, the Chief Minister said Mission Shakti has become an agent of change. The government decision will help further strengthen the revolution started by Mission Shakti which will render services to 70 lakh women of the State more effectively. He said that the State government has recently given a separate department status to Mission Shakti so that it can function more effectively and serve the State government resolve for all round development of women.

‘Keep abreast of new technology’

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday called upon newly recruited engineers to keep themselves abreast of new technologies in the field of water resources. Speaking at the orientation programme for 275 graduate engineers who joined the Water Resources department as assistant executive engineers, he advised the engineers to work hard with dedication towards the development of the State. Stating Odisha has a huge potential in irrigation and hydro power, he said that the engineers are joining at an exciting era of transformation in the State.