STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Return unused govt property to SHGs: CM tells Collectors  

Stating that the Odisha government has always given special attention to women empowerment, the Chief Minister said Mission Shakti has become an agent of change.

Published: 09th April 2021 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday asked the district collectors to hand over the unused government property and assets at the district, block and panchayat level to self help groups (SHGs) under Mission Shakti within two months for their use in the socio-economic development activities in their localities.

The Chief Minister said that there are several government properties like buildings, government outlets and ponds lying unused at the district, block and panchayat level which should be handed over to the Mission Shakti to be used by the SHGs for the benefit of common people and their economic development.

Stating that the Odisha government has always given special attention to women empowerment, the Chief Minister said Mission Shakti has become an agent of change. The government decision will help further strengthen the revolution started by Mission Shakti which will render services to 70 lakh women of the State more effectively. He said that the State government has recently given a separate department status to Mission Shakti so that it can function more effectively and serve the State government resolve for all round development of women.

‘Keep abreast of new technology’
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday called upon newly recruited engineers to keep themselves abreast of new technologies in the field of water resources. Speaking at the orientation programme for 275 graduate engineers who joined the Water Resources department as assistant executive engineers, he advised the engineers to work hard with dedication towards the development of the State. Stating Odisha has a huge potential in irrigation and hydro power, he said that the engineers are joining at an exciting era of transformation in the State. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp