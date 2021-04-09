STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rukuna Rath Yatra sans devotees this year

As the State Capital witnesses a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Rukuna Yatra of Lord Lingaraj is likely to be held without devotees this year.

Published: 09th April 2021 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 09:35 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : As the State Capital witnesses a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Rukuna Yatra of Lord Lingaraj is likely to be held without devotees this year. The chariot festival will be observed on April 20 on the occasion of Ashokastami. But amid a steep rise in the number of cases, the chariot will be pulled by only sevayats of the temple and police. And all those who articipate in the rituals and pulling of the chariots will undergo RT-PCR test prior to the festival.

This was decided at a meeting between the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), four Nijogs of Lingaraj temple here and police here on Thursday which was chaired by BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary. The BMC has prepared a blueprint which lists out the modalities of five-day Rukuna Yatra, an important event in the cultural calendar of Bhubaneswar. 

As per the blueprint, no devotees will be allowed either to pull the chariot or gather at the Rath Road through which the chariot is pulled to the Gundicha Ghar in Rameswara temple. Only 25 to 30 Palia sevayats will be allowed to remain atop the chariot for performing the rituals and 100 servitors and police would pull it. If the chariot cannot be pulled to the Rameswara temple the same day, the entire area will be barricaded and no general public would be allowed to go close to it, said a BMC official. Pulling would be resumed the next day by the same set of police and sevayats.

Last year, the festival could not be held following the 21-day shutdown following the outbreak of the coronavirus. Kamalakanta Badu of Badu Nijog said the four Nijogs had approached the civic body to draw up modalities for the chariot festival this year as they did not want another break in the Rukuna Rath tradition. The BMC will submit the blueprint to the State government for approval.  Meanwhile, around 55 Maharana and Bhoi sevayats are engaged in construction of the 35-feet high Rukuna Rath. While all four wheels have been completed, they will be fixed to the axles on Friday.

