COVID-19: Worrying trend of positivity rate in Bhubaneswar as it surpasses state average

The daily TPR which was around 3 per cent at the beginning of the month has now doubled.

Published: 11th April 2021 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Amid a steep rise in Covid-19 graph, the daily TPR in the Capital city has shot up significantly in the recent days surpassing the State’s average.  

The TPR in Bhubaneswar has crossed six pc, two pc more than the State’s average of four pc, said BMC sources. As per the data, the average daily TPR of Bhubaneswar between April 4 and 8 was 5.93 per cent. 

The daily TPR, which was just 3.35 pc on April 4, increased to 4.86 pc on April 5 and 7.75 pc on April 6.

Meanwhile, the daily caseload of the city has also started inching towards 200-mark.

As many as 171 individuals tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours pushing the active case tally to 883. A doctor from a private  hospital, infected with Covid, died on the day due to multiorgan failure.

He had comorbidities including sickle cell disease.

