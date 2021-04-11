Hitting the classical note

Diana Sahu By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : In contemporary times when rap and fusion is the norm, Odisha born vocalist L Nitesh Kumar is striving to popularise Hindustani classical and devotional music. Belonging to Deogarh, 29-year-old Kumar, a co-vocalist of ‘Bhajan Samrat’ Anup Jalota, is not just training youths in the musical genres both in India and abroad but also researching on the impact of musical frequencies on people, animals and children.

“I have been researching the impact music has on people for the last five years at a personal level. I have performed three to four times at the Bhubaneswar-based Silver Age Foundation run old-age activity centre where I have seen elderly citizens calm down after listening to classical and devotional music. Similarly, if one sings ragas like Bhupali, it calms down children”, said Kumar who has also received national scholarship from Ministry of Culture to study Hindustani Classical music.

Music for him started very early as his mother was into classical music and bhajan. “Even though I was an engineering student, I knew that music is what I wanted to pursue in my life,” he said. After completion of graduation in physics at Deogarh, he shifted to Bhubaneswar to pursue a postgraduate diploma in industrial safety engineering. “But music was always my calling. I decided to learn it professionally after completing my PG diploma”, said the vocalist.

During his college days, Kumar trained in music from Pt. Debendra Narayan Satpathy in Gwalior gharana of singing for five years in Bhubaneswar and later got the opportunity to learn the various nuances of Sham Chaurasi gharana of Punjab and Indian devotional music under Jalota at Mumbai for another five years. Currently, he is not just singing and researching but also training a large number of students at the Gurukul of Jalota in Mumbai.

Kumar continues to share the stage with Jalota at bhajan and ghazal concerts. He debuted in bhajan concerts with music composer Sanjayraj Gaurinandan giving him the platform. Since then, Kumar has been performing live and recording albums. “Live concerts always have a greater audience connect but albums have their own benefit because it is through this medium that you music reaches places, where you cannot,” said the composer, who has recorded with most of the leading labels of the Indian music industry like T-Series, Shemaroo, World Wide Records and Ultra Music.

Today, he also owns a music label named ‘9 Frequencies Records’. His latest production - Shree Hanuman Chaupai - has already crossed a million views on YouTube and other music platforms. Most of his productions including bhajans on Jagannath culture on his YouTube channel have been liked by connoisseurs across the world. The musician, who has been singing since the age of 11, is positive about the future of Indian classical music. In the age of Badshah, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Guru Randhawa, Kumar feels the classical music and old Hindi film music are as precious as gold.

“Their value increases with each passing day, but the modern genre of music does not have much shelf life,” he said. On future projects, Kumar said he will be next performing at a bhajan concert for Chinmaya Mission in South Africa on Ram Navami along with 29 other popular devotional singers of India.