Bhubaneswar civic body gears up to track outstation travellers 

In case a passenger does not have a test report and vaccination certificate, he/she will have to undergo seven days home isolation.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Incoming passengers travelling in flights and trains from high risk states will have to produce a negative RT-PCR report or two-dose vaccination certificate on arrival at airport and railway station here from Monday.

Earlier, Odisha government had mandated Covid-19 negative report, obtained 72 hours prior to journey, or two-dose vaccination certificate for those coming to the State. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up four special counters at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) and eight at the railway station.

In case a passenger does not have a test report and vaccination certificate, he/she will have to undergo seven days home isolation. “People coming from outside will have to produce any of these two certificates. Those failing will have to fill a registration form. Their details will be shared with local enforcement authorities in the city to ensure that they undergo seven days mandatory home isolation,” said a BMC official. 

Cases where the people on their arrival move to other parts of the State without producing any of these documents, the civic body will share the information with the local authorities concerned to ensure their home isolation, he added.Besides, the civic body will take help of the district administrations to get details of those coming to Bhubaneswar from outside the State via bus or private transport. The BMC has decided to entrust the responsibility of monitoring the persons in home isolation on the zonal level enforcement squads and rapid response teams.

