Covid bed strength increased in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: WITH active case tally in the Capital breaching 1,200-mark, the State Government has allowed SUM dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) to run in full strength and accorded permission to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to operationalise Aditya Ashwini DCH from Wednesday.

BMC officials informed that now there are 775 beds in the SUM DCH, while the Aditya Ashwini DCH has 150 beds. The bed strength in SUM DCH includes 522 general and special beds, 125 ICU beds, 100 HDU beds, 12 NICU beds and 12 dialysis beds.

Two Covid care centres at Patia and Dumduma with a bed strength of 60 and 45 respectively, have been kept ready from Monday, while BMC as per the instruction of Health department has asked all the health facilities including the private ones where provision of Covid beds had been made last year, to remain in readiness for admission of patients as and when required.

Apart from increasing the number of Covid beds, the civic has also resumed paid quarantine facilities for those coming to the city from outside states without RT-PCR negative report or vaccination certificate and isolation facility for asymptomatic cases. The quarantine facilities have been started at Maa guest house near KIIT and Maa SUM Palace near SUM hospital, while isolation facility has started at Maa guest house near Kalinga Hospital at Gajapati Nagar.

No ‘Pana’ distribution in public, Namaz gathering capped at 100 in mosques

Fighting the virus resurgence, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday issued separate guidelines to prevent large gatherings for celebration of Pana Sankranti and Ramzan in the city. BMC commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said the practice of distributing ‘pana’ and other beverages on the occasion of Pana Sankranti on Wednesday is prohibited. Restrictions have also been imposed for the Ramzan month. Any kind of congregation or gathering for celebration of the festival in public will not be allowed under the BMC limits. But, rituals and ‘namaz’ at mosques would be allowed with a maximum participation of 100 persons or 50 per cent of the total capacity of the premises, whichever is less.

NEW CASES

191 persons tested positive in the last 24 hours

18 new cases detected in Khandagiri, 13 in Patia

Active case tally of the Capital jumped to 1,236