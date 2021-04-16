STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

141 platoons to enforce shutdown, curfew in Odisha

While weekend shutdown will be implemented in 10 districts neighbouring Chhattisgarh, night curfew would be imposed across the State from Friday.

Published: 16th April 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

lockdown, shutdown

Reresentational image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Optimistic that their vaccinated status will shield them against coronavirus, the Odisha Police personnel are gearing up to enforce the weekend shutdown and night curfew, apart from attending to their regular duties of maintaining law and order and Covid-19 enforcement. While weekend shutdown will be implemented in 10 districts neighbouring Chhattisgarh, night curfew would be imposed across the State from Friday.

About 141 platoons of police force will be engaged to enforce night curfew and weekend shutdown. In the Capital city, 24 platoons of police force will be engaged, 14 platoons in Puri district and 12 platoons in Cuttack district.

About 62,706 Odisha Police personnel had registered to receive the vaccines. And of them,  55,651 police personnel have received both doses and 59,293 got the first dose. Till March 5 this year, 8,905 police personnel had tested positive for Covid-19 in Odisha and 8,857 recovered and 8,855 joined their duties. Around 48 personnel have lost their lives while fighting the coronavirus pandemic as frontline workers.

“We had never let our guards down even before getting vaccinated. However, fighting the second wave of the pandemic would have been a tough task if the personnel were not administered vaccines in the first phase,” said a senior police officer. 

On the other hand, Covid enforcement continues with the Odisha Police registering three cases, arresting 18 persons, seizing 668 vehicles and collecting a fine of `27.99 lakh between Wednesday and Thursday for violation of safety guidelines.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
odisha shutdown
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp