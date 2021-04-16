STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ASI monuments in Odisha closed, temple trusts yet to take call

However, as the Srimandir and Lingaraj temples are managed by trusts, the ASI is in talks with State government to see if the order can be implemented at these two temples.

Konark temple

Konark Temple near Bhubaneswar (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Bhubaneswar circle, on Thursday announced to close down all the Centrally protected monuments and sites in Odisha in wake of the second wave of Covid-19. 

The monuments and sites will remain closed till May 15 or further orders, considering the Covid situation. 

Odisha has 80 Centrally protected monuments and three museums at Ratnagiri, Lalitgiri and Konark that come under the purview of ASI. The monuments include the Sri Jagannath temple at Puri, Lingaraj temple at Bhubaneswar and Sun Temple at Konark. 

However, as the Srimandir and Lingaraj temples are managed by trusts, the ASI is in talks with State government to see if the order can be implemented at these two temples. Currently, while Lingaraj temple gets around 500 to 700 devotees daily, Jagannath temple sees a crowd of around 20,000 every day with all being allowed inside after thermal screening. 

Khurda ADM Prafulla Swain, who is a member of the Lingaraj Trust said there is no directive from the State government to close the temple for devotees yet. Lingaraj temple administration is now preparing to host the Rukuna Ratha Yatra of Lord Lingaraj on the occasion of Ashokastami on April 20. While devotees will not be allowed to take part, the chariot would be pulled by only servitors and police as per the Covid guidelines issued by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

