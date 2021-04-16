Covid infections grow by 26 times in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The current growth rate of coronavirus cases in Odisha has thrown up serious concerns as it is 26.2 times in April against the highest growth rate of 4.7 times calculated in May 2020 during the first wave of the pandemic. This was sharpest ever growth recorded in the State so far. Since the infection is spreading rapidly, the high growth signalled that bad days are ahead.

In view of the strong second wave, the State government has decided to ramp up health infrastructure across the State by adding twice the strength of ICU beds, four times HDU beds and sufficient general beds to cater to the needs of patients in coming days. Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said the State will have around 3,000 ICU beds and 6,000 step-down and intermediate care units, known as high dependency units.

“This apart, the districts have been directed to activate all 43 dedicated Covid hospitals with sufficient general beds as per need. Plans are afoot to remain ready with medical oxygen supply, at least 10 times of the volume used during the peak last year,” he said.

The State government has also decided to procure at least two lakh vials of remdesivir injection and six lakh favipiravir tablets besides 50 lakh face masks and 100 ventilators as soon as possible. The Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited has been asked to start procurement of the medical essentials.

Meanwhile, Odisha reported 2,989 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours posting a rise of around 32 per cent (pc) over the previous day’s count of 2,267 infections. Two more patients succumbed to the disease during the period taking the cumulative death toll to 1,935. Of the new infections, the biggest single-day spike this year, detected from across all 30 districts, 1,733 were in quarantine and the remaining local infections.

While nine districts recorded above 100 cases and six districts over 50 cases, Sundargarh district logged 631 new cases, more than thrice the last year’s peak of around 200 cases. The number of new infections in Khurda was 438, followed by 260 in Kalahandi, 208 in Cuttack, 151 in Nuapada, 148 in Sambalpur, 126 in Bargarh, 112 in Puri and 110 in Balangir. Ten districts bordering Chhattisgarh registered 1,569 cases contributing 52 per cent (pc) of the daily caseload.

Daily caseload in city crosses 350 mark

Bhubaneswar: The daily caseload in Bhubaneswar crossed the 350 mark after a gap of seven months. In the last 24 hours, 379 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the State Capital. Of the total infections, 270 were local contact cases and 109 quarantine cases. On September 13, 2020, the city had reported 395 cases. The city has now 1,794 active cases.