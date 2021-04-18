STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Police tighten security for night curfew in Bhubaneswar

Commissionerate Police has set up 48 checkpoints in the Twin City to enforce night curfew between 9 pm and 5 am which started from Saturday. 

Published: 18th April 2021 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 10:07 AM

Odisha Night Curfew

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

As many as 10 platoons of police force each have been deployed in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to impose the curfew.

“About 100 vehicles including PCR vans and supervising officers’ vehicles will conduct patrolling in the Twin Cities,” said Police Commissioner Saumendra Kumar Priyadarshi. 

This apart, over 60 officers will be deployed in the Capital city and 50 officers in Cuttack to ensure the enforcement of the curfew.

Earlier in the day, the police also created awareness among traders and asked them to return to their homes before 9 pm. 

Police Commissioner urged the citizens to avoid non-essential travel and warned stringent action against the violators.

Similarly, over 140 platoons of police force have been deployed in urban areas of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri districts to enforce weekend shutdown and night curfew in urban areas of the remaining districts. 

Rs 2.98 crore fine collected

The Odisha Police initiated action against over 1 lakh violators of Covid-19 guidelines during the 10-day special drive launched on April 7. 

“In the last 10 days, action has been taken against 1,01,057 violators of Covid protocols in the State and fine amounting to Rs 2.98 crore collected,” said Odisha Police sources. 

The police acted against 9,032 persons for not wearing masks and maintaining social distancing and collected a fine of Rs 27.40 lakh on the last day of the drive which concluded on Friday. 
 

