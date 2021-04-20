STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar civic body issues guidelines for markets, parks to prevent crowding

The civic body has asked the market associations to raise awareness among the traders and customers in this regard. 

Published: 20th April 2021 09:54 AM

Visitors at a shopping street.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Struggling to enforce social distancing and mandatory use of mask in public places in the city, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday announced decentralisation of markets and warned of sealing shops violating Covid-19 safety protocols.

The civic body has asked the market associations to raise awareness among the traders and customers in this regard. "Violation of social distancing in public places, especially in the daily market is very high. Besides, people are not wearing masks in these places. Considering this, we have decided to shutdown the markets where Covid violation continues unabated," said Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary. 

The commissioner said like during the first wave of Covid-19, decentralisation of markets in the city will be done this time within two days. All major markets including daily market at Unit-I, Unit-II, Unit-IV, Dumduma, Patia, Nayapalli and Damana will be decentralised by shifting traders and vegetable vendors to the nearby temporary places to prevent crowding. 

Chaudhary said the zonal deputy commissioners will hold talks with local market association members and police to identify suitable locations for this purpose. BMC officials said blatant violation of Covid-19 safety protocols and social distancing norms is the biggest cause of spread of infection in the city. 

The civic body has also issued a separate order banning use of kids play equipment and open gym equipment in parks with immediate effect. “Mask is compulsory for those visiting park. Visitors will also require to ensure six feet distance from each other,”the order stated. 

