Rukuna Rath halts midway, to be pulled today

The age-old tradition of Lord Lingaraj’s chariot festival could not be held last year due to coronavirus scare.

Published: 21st April 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 09:21 AM

Police along with sevayats pulling Rukuna Rath on the occasion of Ashokastami in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | Biswanath

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE Rukuna Rath or chariot of Lord Lingaraj was pulled by servitors of Lingaraj temple and police without participation of  devotees on Tuesday on the occasion of Ashokastami.Idols of Lord Lingaraj along with Gopalini (Parvati), Kumara and Nandikesvara and an image of Govinda were taken out in the chariot from Lingaraj temple to Rameswar temple. However, the chariot could only be pulled till Gosagareswar Chowk and could not reach the Rameswar temple, also called Mausi Maa Mandira.

As decided earlier, while 25 to 30 Palia sevayats stayed atop the chariot for the rituals, around 100 to 120 servitors and police pulled the Rukuna Rath on the day. “The chariot could not be pulled to its destination as there was a delay in the rituals earlier in the day. It was stationed at Gosagareswar Chowk at 6.30 pm. As per the rule, the chariot is not pulled after the sun sets”, said secretary of Brahmana Nijog, Biranchi Narayan Pati. The chariot would be pulled to the Rameshwar temple on Wednesday, the Lingaraj Temple administration informed.The deities would stay at the Mausima temple for four days and return to Lingaraj temple.

The age-old tradition of Lord Lingaraj’s chariot festival could not be held last year due to coronavirus scare. In wake of the break in tradition, the servitors had this year urged the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to prepare a blueprint to hold the festival with adherence to Covid guidelines.Meanwhile, sources in the temple informed that 15 sevayats of the temple have been found Covid-19 positive between Saturday and Monday. Of the 60 samples that were collected on Saturday, four were found positive a day later. Similarly, 180 samples were drawn on Sunday and 11 of them came out positive on Monday. 

