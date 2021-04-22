STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 cases in Bhubaneswar spike but no containment plan

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister in his address to the nation had suggested to focus on creating micro containment zones to prevent a lockdown.

Published: 22nd April 2021 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 10:01 AM

Passengers coming from other states being registered at Bhubaneswar railway station on Wednesday | irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when Covid-19 infection has started exploding in the city, the civic body continues to deal with the situation through Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) instead of declaring places with cluster outbreak as micro containment zones.Areas like Khandagiri, Patia, Chandrasekharpur, Nayapalli and Old Town have turned out to be Covid hotspots.

As per Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) statistics, around 290 cases have been reported from Nayapalli area in the last 21 days, while close to 300 cases have been detected in Khandagiri. Chandrasekharpur and Patia have also started registering cases in double digit since last one week. Both the places recorded 21 and 23 cases respectively while Old Town reported the highest number 33 local infections in the last 24 hours.

The daily infection count is also rising every day in places like Rasulgarh, Tankapani road, Baramunda, Unit-4, Laxmi Sagar, Saheed Nagar and Jharpada.With 476 new cases of coronavirus infection and 146 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the city’s active cases tally has also jumped to 3,585 of which around 70 per cent people are in home isolation.

While Pune, a tier-I city, has declared close to 300 places with more than 20 cases as micro containment zones in the last one week, tier-II cities like Patna and Bhopal have also declared a number of residential buildings and places with more than five cases as micro containment zones to check spread of the virus.

However, in Bhubaneswar, the civic body is yet to shift focus on micro containment. Only one apartment on Tankapani road where 10 cases had been detected on April 6, was sealed for 10 days till April 16. Many such cluster outbreaks have already been reported from other areas including an apartment complex close to Kalinga Stadium in Nayapalli.

Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said though the civic body has not officially announced micro containment zones, many places which witness cluster outbreak are immediately sealed. BMC Deputy Commissioner Suvendu Sahoo said instead of going for a micro containment zone, the civic body has formed 39 RRTs to deal with cluster outbreaks and manage the cases of home isolation and quarantine.

