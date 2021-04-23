STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bear cubs rescued on city outskirts

Though it is yet to be confirmed as to how the cubs landed there, forest officials suspect that the cubs were being smuggled to outside Odisha either from Kandhamal or any coastal district.

Published: 23rd April 2021 06:10 AM

The rescued bear cubs in an enclosure on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as five bear cubs were rescued by Chandaka Forest Division staff on the outskirts of the city on Thursday. All the cubs were in the age group of four to eight months.After their rescue, the cubs have been shifted to Nandankanan Zoo and kept in quarantine for veterinary care. 

Chandaka Divisional Forest Officer Kedar Kumar Swain said the cubs were spotted at Pitapalli close to Chandaka and Khurda Forest Division border. Locals who spotted the cubs along the NH informed the forest staff who then rescued them.

Though it is yet to be confirmed as to how the cubs landed there, forest officials suspect that the cubs were being smuggled to outside Odisha either from Kandhamal or any coastal district. However, fearing the enforcement at check points at borders, the smugglers may have abandoned the cubs at the spot, they said. A case has been registered by Chandaka division and investigation is on, the DFO said.

Comments

