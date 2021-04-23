Film editor Rabi Patnaik no more

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Eminent film editor Rabi Shankar Patnaik passed away while under treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. He was 78.Patnaik was the first and the only film editor to have received the prestigious Jaydev Puraskar-2017 for his lifetime contribution to Odia cinema.

After completing diplomas in film editing and direction from Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in 1970, Patnaik began his career in Bollywood and went on to edit over a 100 feature films besides, television shows.

He began working in the Odia film industry with ‘Abhimaan’ in 1977. Some of the Odia films that he edited were ‘Sita Rati’, ‘Danda Balunga’, ‘Aarati’, ‘Jeevan Sangram’, ‘School Master’ and ‘Kanyadan’ besides, award-winning art films like ‘Andha Diganta’, ‘Majhi Pahacha’ and ‘Trisandhya’.

Apart from editing Odia films, he had worked on Hindi films like ‘27 Down’, ‘Duvidha’, ‘Chalte Chalte’, ‘Ulta Seedha’ and ‘Samasya’, among others. Patnaik also edited movies for Telugu and Bengali film industries. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, among others, condoled Patnaik’s death.