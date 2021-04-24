STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Make Talcher MCL hospital a Covid facility: Dharmendra Pradhan

Steel Minister has requested personal intervention of Pralhad Joshi.

Published: 24th April 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Dharmendra Pradhan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  In a bid to gear up health infrastructure in view of the Covid-19 surge, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday requested Minister for Coal and Steel Pralhad Joshi to allow Mahanadi Coalfields Limited’s (MCL) hospital at Talcher to function as a dedicated Covid-19 hospital.

Keeping in mind the exponential rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Angul and limited Covid-19 treatment facilities in the region, it is essential to operationalise and supplement critical medical infrastructure in the area, Pradhan said in a letter to Joshi.

He requested personal intervention of Joshi in declaring the Nehru Satabdi Central Hospital (NSCH) of MCL as Covid hospital with ICU facilities and issue permission to officials concerned to make urgent arrangements for 100 ventilators at the hospital. He said that NSCH was functioning as Covid-19 hospital with 144 beds and 6 ICU units during the first wave of the pandemic. 

“Due to the explosive resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the region, it is critical to grant permission for supplementing Covid-19 care at NSCH, Talcher with 100 ventilators,” he said. Stating that India is now battling the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Pradhan said the nation must simultaneously and rapidly ramp up all available health infrastructure for treating the mounting cases to bolster the steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in fast tracking the vaccination programme. Angul saw 173 more people contracting the virus in the last 24 hours. The district now has 805 active cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan Odisha
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp