Odisha govt sanctions pucca houses for 36,062 more families

The decision was taken at a meeting of the State level sanctioning committee of Odisha Urban Housing Mission chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Odisha government on Friday sanctioned pucca houses for 36,062 families under the Jaga Mission. The decision was taken at a meeting of the State level sanctioning committee of Odisha Urban Housing Mission chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra.

Out of the newly sanctioned houses, 16,463 will be constructed by the beneficiaries, 15,115 will be built under the low cost housing scheme and 4,484 will be constructed by the government and provided to the beneficiaries. So far, 1,91,140 families have been included in the scheme.

The government has spent Rs 1,496 crore under the scheme in 2020-21 financial year. While the Centre provides Rs 1.5 lakh for each house under the scheme, the State government’s share is Rs 50,000. Besides, each beneficiary is provided Rs 8,000 for toilet construction.

The government also provides incentive of Rs 20,000 to a beneficiary for construction of house within four months. If the house constructed within six months, the government provides incentive of Rs 10,000 to the beneficiary. Land and other basic requirements are provided by the State government separately. The Chief Secretary asked the chief executive officers of all urban bodies to ensure that the latrines also have adjacent bathrooms.

Principal Secretary of Housing and Urban Development department G Mathivathanan said out of those included in the scheme, 1,55,078 families have been provided pucca houses. Of these, 64,005 houses have already been completed and the rest are under construction. Official sources said so far, 1.05 lakh persons have been provided with land entitlement certificates while 65,000 others have been handed over land rights.

