Bhubaneswar burns at 43 degress Celsius, heatwave to prevail

The department has issued a yellow warning for heatwave at isolated places in Cuttack, Khurda and Nayagarh districts on Monday.

Published: 26th April 2021 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

A group of BMC sanitation workers taking rest after cleaning a road during the weekend shutdown in Bhubaneswar

A group of sanitation workers taking rest after cleaning a road during the weekend shutdown in Bhubaneswar. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar sizzled at 43.2 degree Celsius, recording the highest day temperature in the State on Sunday even as three more places - Boudh, Baripada and Titlagarh - recorded temperature between 42 degree and 42.5 degree. 

MeT officials said the heatwave condition is likely to prevail in isolated pockets of the State in the next 24 hours. The department has issued a yellow warning for heatwave at isolated places in Cuttack, Khurda and Nayagarh districts on Monday.

The IMD cautioned that while the heat will be tolerable for people, it will have moderate impact on vulnerable persons like infants, elderly and sick people. It advised people to take precautionary measures while going out between 11 am and 3 pm.

The maximum temperature was above normal at a few places in southern coastal districts and at one or two places in northern districts during the period. "Maximum temperature is likely to rise gradually by 2 degree Celsius to 3 degree at many places in interior Odisha during next two to three days. The temperature is expected to remain above normal by 3 degree  to 5 degree at a few places in coastal districts during next 48 hours and will fall gradually by 2 degree to 3 degree thereafter due to thundershower activities," said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.

He attributed the heatwave to dry westerly and north-westerly winds blowing towards the State. On the day, 17 places in Odisha recorded 40 degree Celsius or more. While Jharsuguda witnessed 41.8 degree, Sambalpur and Nayagarh saw 41.5 degree each.

Similarly, Balangir saw 41.2 degree, Talcher 41.1 degree, Sundargarh and Sonepur 41 degree each, Angul and Balasore 40.9 degree each, Cuttack 40.8 degree, Bhawanipatna 40.6 degree, Hirakud 40.3 degree and Malkangiri recorded 40 degree.

