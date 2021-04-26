STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 cases active tally crosses 5000-mark in Bhubaneswar

Though 332 persons also recovered on the day, an increase number of active cases has come as a cause of concern with people struggling for bed and other emergency medical aid.

A patient under treatment at emergency ward of Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar

A patient under treatment at emergency ward of Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar. (Photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With 683 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours, the active case tally of COVID-19 in the State Capital on Sunday crossed 5,000-mark. One person died on the day pushing the city’s Covid toll to 252. Patia, Saheed Nagar, Old Town, Mancheswar, Baramunda, Nayapalli and Chandrasekhadpur continued to remain COVID-19 hotspots.

Around 38 cases of local infection was reported from Khandagiri, while 32 cases were detected in Baramunda. Nayapalli reported 29 cases, while Old Town saw 27 cases. The city now has 5,113 active cases of which most are in home isolation.

Though 332 persons also recovered on the day, an increase number of active cases has come as a cause of concern with people struggling for bed and other emergency medical aid. The growing test positivity rate that had remained 21.6 per cent as of April 23 is also a matter of worry for the city.

The active case tally was around 4,500 in September last year when the infection during the first wave was at its peak and the city was reporting over 500 cases a day.

