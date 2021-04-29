Three markets, shops closed 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday sealed three markets in the Capital city for violation of Covid-19 norms. The enforcement team of BMC (south-east zone) sealed the Market Building complex at Unit-II for a period of 48 hours. The market complex, one of the busiest in the city, was sealed as both shopkeepers and customers violated social distancing and mask norms.

“Many people were roaming freely without wearing masks and there were also no systematic arrangements to manage the rush at shops. It is impossible to beat the virus if the safety protocols are flouted this way,” said BMC Additional Commissioner, Laxmikant Sethi. Though sealed for 48 hours which ends on Friday, the complex will be reopened only on Monday as the weekend shutdown down will come into force from Saturday.

The South-East enforcement squad also ordered shutdown of food stalls at Bapuji Nagar for 48 hours while, the South-West enforcement team closed down a non-veg market at Rental Square and 12 shops at ID market. Similar enforcement was also carried out in the North zone of the city where the enforcement team closed the VSS Nagar market and a few other shops for two days. Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said the enforcement drive will continue in the coming days for the larger benefit of public and to check spread of the infection.