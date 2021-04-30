CM requests PM to waive charges for deployment of Central forces

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday requested the Centre to waive charges of Rs 4,562.23 crore for deployment of Central forces in Odisha to deal with the problem of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) Odisha.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said that the Centre should consider the difficulties of states like Odisha while charging for deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to deal with Left Wing Extremism (LWE) as the State government is doing a lot to combat the menace. LWE is an issue of joint responsibility, he said.

Naveen wrote to the Prime Minister after the Ministry of Home Affairs requested the State government for payment of the charges for deployment of CAPF till October 1, 2020. Stating that LWE is a national issue and a grave security threat to the integrity of the nation, the Chief Minister said that this major challenge has to be jointly addressed by both the Centre and the State government.

Besides, the Government of Odisha has been proactive in spending from its scanty resources in creating and deploying security forces even amidst its tight fiscal situation, he said and added that around 15 battalions of the State police have been raised to combat LWE, besides creation of 30,000 posts in the police cadre and specialised training centres.

The Chief Minister said that he had earlier on June 10, 2015 requested the then Union Home Minister to consider the decision to charge the State government for deployment of Central forces. But the Centre had clarified that there had been no change in the extant policy as approved earlier by the Cabinet Committee on security. Barring a few special category states, others are required to bear the full cost for CAPF deployment, the Centre had maintained.

The Chief Minister said that the then Home Minister had also intimated that due to overall constraint of resources, it was not feasible to exempt the Odisha government from payment of deployment charges.

“I would, therefore, request you again to kindly reconsider the matter and direct the Ministry of Home Affairs to waive the amount that has been charged towards deployment of Central Forces in Odisha,” he added.