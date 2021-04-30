STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

DGP urges people to abide by Covid norms

”Huge gatherings can still be seen at markets, shops and coaching centres.

Published: 30th April 2021 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  With State witnessing a massive surge in active Covid infections, DGP Abhay on Thursday requested the citizens not to violate night curfew/weekend shutdown, mask and social distancing guidelines. Addressing mediapersons here on Thursday, the DGP said that the second wave of coronavirus is very dangerous and pointed out that while many people are following Covid appropriate behaviour, a substantial number is still not doing it.

”Huge gatherings can still be seen at markets, shops and coaching centres. Police get professional satisfaction when crimes are detected and criminals arrested but not when action is initiated against a common man on the street for not wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing or not abiding to night curfew and weekend shutdown rules”, he said.

Police, however, will continue to carry out enforcement of Covid-19 guidelines for the safety of people, the DGP added. In April itself, Odisha Police has initiated action against 1,71,568 persons for mask and social distancing violations and collected over `5.66 crore fine from them. This month so far, police have also registered 72 cases, arrested 418 persons and sealed 350 shops/institutions/markets across the State for violation of Covid-19 guidelines.

The DGP had recently visited Nuapada, Kalahandi, Balangir, Bhadrak and Balasore districts to review the enforcement measures. About 158 platoons of police force have been deployed in the State to enhance the Covid-19 enforcement measures. Vigil at border checkposts near Chhattisgarh and West Bengal has also been intensified.Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena had earlier ordered mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine for people coming from West Bengal without double vaccination certificate or RT-PCR negative reports done not earlier than 48 hours of travel.

The people coming from West Bengal who have received both the doses of the vaccine and have negative RT-PCR report will have to undergo a 7-day home quarantine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp