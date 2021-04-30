DGP urges people to abide by Covid norms

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : With State witnessing a massive surge in active Covid infections, DGP Abhay on Thursday requested the citizens not to violate night curfew/weekend shutdown, mask and social distancing guidelines. Addressing mediapersons here on Thursday, the DGP said that the second wave of coronavirus is very dangerous and pointed out that while many people are following Covid appropriate behaviour, a substantial number is still not doing it.

”Huge gatherings can still be seen at markets, shops and coaching centres. Police get professional satisfaction when crimes are detected and criminals arrested but not when action is initiated against a common man on the street for not wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing or not abiding to night curfew and weekend shutdown rules”, he said.

Police, however, will continue to carry out enforcement of Covid-19 guidelines for the safety of people, the DGP added. In April itself, Odisha Police has initiated action against 1,71,568 persons for mask and social distancing violations and collected over `5.66 crore fine from them. This month so far, police have also registered 72 cases, arrested 418 persons and sealed 350 shops/institutions/markets across the State for violation of Covid-19 guidelines.

The DGP had recently visited Nuapada, Kalahandi, Balangir, Bhadrak and Balasore districts to review the enforcement measures. About 158 platoons of police force have been deployed in the State to enhance the Covid-19 enforcement measures. Vigil at border checkposts near Chhattisgarh and West Bengal has also been intensified.Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena had earlier ordered mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine for people coming from West Bengal without double vaccination certificate or RT-PCR negative reports done not earlier than 48 hours of travel.

The people coming from West Bengal who have received both the doses of the vaccine and have negative RT-PCR report will have to undergo a 7-day home quarantine.