STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Judicial complex, SBI pension centre sealed

Issuing orders to this effect, the Corporation said that the judicial complex and the SBI CPPC will remain closed from April 29 to March 5.

Published: 30th April 2021 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday sealed the judicial complex as well as the SBI Centralised Pension Processing Centre (CCPC) here for seven days after detection of a number of Covid-19 positive cases.

Issuing orders to this effect, the Corporation said that the judicial complex and the SBI CPPC will remain closed from April 29 to March 5. The civic body had received email from the Khurda Civil Court registrar for sealing of the judicial complex on Lewis road after detection of many Covid cases. 

“The judicial complex premises will be sanitised and no one can enter it except those who are authorised”, said the order issued by BMC’s deputy commissioner for south-east zone. The BMC directed persons who tested positive to remain in isolation in their houses. In case of emergency, the judicial complex authorities will have to intimate the BMC immediately. 

With this, four government offices - Office of Sub-Collector, Tehsildar, Sub-registrar and District Sub-registrar, Bhubaneswar - located within the judicial complex will remain shut for seven days. Similar order has been issued for the SBI CPPC to check the spread of the infection. The civic body also sealed the Reliance Trends outlet at Janpath Road for seven days till May 5 following cluster outbreak of Covid cases. The containment measures by BMC comes a day after daily caseload crossed 1,000-mark. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp