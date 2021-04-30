Judicial complex, SBI pension centre sealed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday sealed the judicial complex as well as the SBI Centralised Pension Processing Centre (CCPC) here for seven days after detection of a number of Covid-19 positive cases.

Issuing orders to this effect, the Corporation said that the judicial complex and the SBI CPPC will remain closed from April 29 to March 5. The civic body had received email from the Khurda Civil Court registrar for sealing of the judicial complex on Lewis road after detection of many Covid cases.

“The judicial complex premises will be sanitised and no one can enter it except those who are authorised”, said the order issued by BMC’s deputy commissioner for south-east zone. The BMC directed persons who tested positive to remain in isolation in their houses. In case of emergency, the judicial complex authorities will have to intimate the BMC immediately.

With this, four government offices - Office of Sub-Collector, Tehsildar, Sub-registrar and District Sub-registrar, Bhubaneswar - located within the judicial complex will remain shut for seven days. Similar order has been issued for the SBI CPPC to check the spread of the infection. The civic body also sealed the Reliance Trends outlet at Janpath Road for seven days till May 5 following cluster outbreak of Covid cases. The containment measures by BMC comes a day after daily caseload crossed 1,000-mark.