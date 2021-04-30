STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia for Covid warriors’ kin

Last year, Odisha government had provided ex-gratia to 101 Covid warriors who lost their lives during the first wave,” he said.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Odisha government on Thursday announced to continue its earlier policy decision of providing ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of Covid warriors who got infected and succumbed to Covid-19 while performing duty. As per an order issued in this regard, the State government will provide the financial assistance to the spouse or next of kin of persons, who die of Covid while in the active line of duty and are not eligible for insurance coverage under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP).

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said in view of the second wave of the pandemic, the government has decided to allow financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of any person engaged by the State government or its agencies in Covid-19 related duties and succumbs to the disease on duty. “Like the previous year, the assistance will be provided to the eligible Covid warriors even if he or she is not covered under the PMGKP. Last year, Odisha government had provided ex-gratia to 101 Covid warriors who lost their lives during the first wave,” he said.

The State government has also decided to provide additional one month remuneration to all contractual and outsourced staff working under Health and Family Welfare department who are actively engaged in line of Covid-19 duty and Covid vaccination work for the period from April and July, this year.

As per the decision, an incentive of Rs 1,000 per month to each ASHA will be paid for the period from April to July as they are taking active role in surveillance, contract tracing, containment measures and mobilisation of beneficiaries for Covid vaccination, in addition to their routine activities under National Health Mission. However, the provision of experience allowances and EPF to all contractual staff under NHM and State Budget schemes will be decided later after a detailed discussion.

