State achieves 106 pc of rabi loan target

The State government has achieved 106 per cent of its rabi crop loan target by disbursing short term credit to the tune of Rs 6,869.90 crore against the earmarked Rs 6,500 crore.

Published: 30th April 2021 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 09:55 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The State government has achieved 106 per cent of its rabi crop loan target by disbursing short term credit to the tune of Rs 6,869.90 crore against the earmarked Rs 6,500 crore. The cooperative credit structure had extended financial assistance in shape of loans of around Rs 5,740.46 crore in the 2019-20 rabi season despite disruptions due to Covid-19 pandemic. Over 15.65 lakh farmers of the State have availed rabi crop loan and the higher lending is attributed to bumper kharif harvest. Of the total borrowers, 25,169 are new farmers.  

As many as 13 out of the 17 district central cooperative banks (DCCBs) have achieved more than 100 per cent of their target. Cuttack DCCB is on the top of the list with a credit lending of 125 per cent. This is a tremendous achievement of the cooperative banks which have been meeting around 70 per cent of the crop loan requirement of the farmers through the primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS), said Cooperation Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain.

Meanwhile, the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department has issued guidelines to district collectors of 17 major rabi paddy producing districts where procurement will start from May 1 and continue till June 30. The Civil Supply Officers (CSO) of these districts will declare and feed in the online system everyday the paddy purchase limit for a farmer and per day target of the procuring society/group in consonance with the decision taken in the meeting of the district level procurement committee. 

SMSs will now be sent to registered farmers in Odia indicating the date on which they are required to bring the specified quantity of surplus paddy to the Paddy Procurement Centre (PPC) of the society where they are registered. The message will be issued seven days in advance. The system prioritises the right of small and marginal farmers to sell paddy. Seventy per cent of the messages will be sent to small and marginal farmers and 30 per cent to medium and large ones.

Credit achievement 
Rs 5,740.46 crore loan extended to farmers in 2019-20 rabi season
15.65 farmers availed rabi crop loan 
13 DCCBs have achieved more than 100 pc of their target

