Centre to send 43.48 lakh vaccine doses to Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre has allocated 43.48 lakh doses of vaccines, including 9.76 lakh doses for private hospitals, for Odisha in August. The allocation of 33.72 lakh doses of free supply to the State included 29.56 lakh doses of Covishield and 4.15 lakh doses of Covaxin. The State government was supplied 54.92 lakh doses of both vaccines in July against the promised allocation of 30.51 lakh doses of free supply.

Since the increased allocation was made on the basis of consumption and wastage rate, the Odisha government also expects the August allocation will increase as the vaccination coverage increases. The vaccination has been smooth for the last fortnight after the vaccine supply was streamlined. Barring on holidays, the average daily coverage was 1.94 lakh doses from July 16 to 29 with district to district variation.

With a target to administer 3.5 lakh doses per day, the Health and Family Welfare department has asked the districts to step up vaccination and increase their coverage with a priority on second dose vaccination.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said the State has received 24.41 lakh doses of excess vaccines in July. As the vaccine supply depends on consumption, the Collectors have been advised to ramp up vaccination in their respective districts, he said.

As per the fresh target, Ganjam has been asked to conduct 28,500 vaccinations per day, followed by 20,000 in Cuttack, 19,000 in Mayurbhanj, 18,000 in Balasore, 16,000 in Sundargarh and 15,000 in Jajpur. Meanwhile, 1.61 lakh doses were administered on Saturday taking the total doses to 1.64 crore.

While 1.25 crore have got at least a single dose, 39.11 lakh are fully vaccinated. So far, 38,441 pregnant women have got single dose vaccine. The vaccine supply in August is expected to increase further as the Centre is reportedly considering slashing the vaccine quota fixed for private hospitals following demands from various states, including Odisha.

