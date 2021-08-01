STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Congress demands CBI probe into foodgrains distribution

Stating that pilferage of foodgrains has been carried on through circulation of ghost cards, the OPCC maintained that only a CBI probe can bring out the truth.

Published: 01st August 2021 10:57 AM

Representational image of rice bags.

Representational image. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Alleging large-scale irregularities in distribution of foodgrains during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Saturday demanded a CBI probe into it.

Stating that pilferage of foodgrains has been carried on through circulation of ghost cards, the OPCC maintained that only a CBI probe can bring out the truth. While over 93.06 lakh beneficiaries have been listed under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) in the State, why subsidised rice was not distributed to such a large number of people even in one month during the pandemic, the party asked.

The OPCC said the State government, however, lifted its quota of rice every month even though a major portion were never distributed among the beneficiaries. Where is the surplus rice going, the party asked and demanded that the State government should give a clear picture to the people in this regard. 

The Congress also targeted Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for starting the vitamin-laced rice scheme even though it was launched two years back by the Centre in 2018-19. Launching of the scheme is only a political gimmick before the panchayat and urban polls, the party said.

