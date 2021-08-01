Odisha government's claim of chemical fertilizer shortage, false: BJP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Saturday, July 30, 2021, slammed the State government for creating an artificial shortage of chemical fertilisers in the market despite adequate stock and blaming the Centre for alleged short supply.

Accusing Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for misleading the people on the fertiliser position in the State, president of BJP Krushak Morcha Pradip Purohit said Odisha had a stock of 2.2 lakh tonnes of urea and the government has sold 92,000 tonnes so far. The current stock of urea till July 30 was 1.28 lakh tonne.

Disputing the Chief Minister’s claim of short supply of fertilisers by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, the former MLA said the Centre had planned to supply 66,000 tonne of DAP as against the State’s requirement of 65,000 tonne in July.

According to the Fertiliser Ministry, the State has a stock of 45,000 tonne of DAP till Friday after the sale of 55,000 tonne during this kharif season. Similarly, the 46,000 tonne of muriate of potash (MoP) is available in the State after sale of 25,000 tonne till July 30. The State had projected its requirement of MoP at 30,000 tonne for July and the Centre had accordingly planned to supply the fertiliser, Purohit said.

In case of complex fertiliser (NKPS), the State has 87,000 tonne after a supply of 58,000 tonne till Friday. The July requirement of NKPS is 70,000 tonne, he said alleging, western Odisha districts are witnessing black-marketing of fertilisers.