STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Suspected scam in Odisha staff selection official’s dealings, vigilance body to probe

Bank slips indicating huge cash deposits, recruitment-related admit cards of applicants and other incriminating documents have been recovered from Biranchi Narayan Sahoo's possession.

Published: 01st August 2021 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Biranchi Narayan Sahoo.

Biranchi Narayan Sahoo. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A day after raids on Biranchi Narayan Sahoo, the private secretary to Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) member Jagannath Lenka, unearthed cash and property to the tune of a whopping Rs 3.51 crore, the Vigilance wing has reportedly got a sniff of “money for job”  scam by the official. Sahoo was arrested on Saturday.

The anti-corruption agency’s officers have reportedly recovered some admit cards from his house and also his mobile phone. They said a thorough investigation will be launched to ascertain whether Sahoo had received kickbacks from any applicants by abusing his official position. OSSC was set up in 1994 to carry out direct recruitment against Group-B and C posts in the State cadre and Sahoo has been working in the Commission since its inception.

Officials informed that searches continued at Sahoo’s property till 4 am on Saturday, July 30, 2021. Bank slips indicating huge cash deposits, recruitment-related admit cards of applicants and other incriminating documents have been recovered from his possession.

After corruption allegations were brought up against the accused, three teams of Bhubaneswar Vigilance division consisting of four DSPs, 13 inspectors and other officers conducted simultaneous searches at his properties in six places across Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on Friday.

During searches, Sahoo was found in possession of two double-storey buildings in Capital’s Niladri Vihar area along with two single-storey buildings in city’s Bhakti Vihar and Godibandha in Cuttack district. This apart, Sahoo was found having 14 plots in Bhubaneswar, Khurda and Puri districts, gold ornaments weighing approximately 1.5 kg amounting to Rs 60 lakh, insurance deposits of over Rs 56 lakh, one four-wheeler and other immovable and movable assets. The anti-corruption sleuths also recovered more than Rs 12 lakh cash from Sahoo’s house and over Rs 13 lakh from one of his relative’s residence.

A case was registered against Sahoo under Sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(b) and 12 of Prevention of Corruption Act as he was not able to explain the sources of the wealth that he accumulated beyond his known sources of income. He was produced before Special Judge Vigilance in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.
On the other hand, OSSC Chairperson Nirmal Chandra Mishra has clarified that the Commission’s recruitment drives have always been fair and transparent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Staff Selection Commission OSSC Bhubaneswar Vigilance division Biranchi Narayan Sahoo
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp