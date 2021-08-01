Suspected scam in Odisha staff selection official’s dealings, vigilance body to probe

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after raids on Biranchi Narayan Sahoo, the private secretary to Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) member Jagannath Lenka, unearthed cash and property to the tune of a whopping Rs 3.51 crore, the Vigilance wing has reportedly got a sniff of “money for job” scam by the official. Sahoo was arrested on Saturday.

The anti-corruption agency’s officers have reportedly recovered some admit cards from his house and also his mobile phone. They said a thorough investigation will be launched to ascertain whether Sahoo had received kickbacks from any applicants by abusing his official position. OSSC was set up in 1994 to carry out direct recruitment against Group-B and C posts in the State cadre and Sahoo has been working in the Commission since its inception.

Officials informed that searches continued at Sahoo’s property till 4 am on Saturday, July 30, 2021. Bank slips indicating huge cash deposits, recruitment-related admit cards of applicants and other incriminating documents have been recovered from his possession.

After corruption allegations were brought up against the accused, three teams of Bhubaneswar Vigilance division consisting of four DSPs, 13 inspectors and other officers conducted simultaneous searches at his properties in six places across Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on Friday.

During searches, Sahoo was found in possession of two double-storey buildings in Capital’s Niladri Vihar area along with two single-storey buildings in city’s Bhakti Vihar and Godibandha in Cuttack district. This apart, Sahoo was found having 14 plots in Bhubaneswar, Khurda and Puri districts, gold ornaments weighing approximately 1.5 kg amounting to Rs 60 lakh, insurance deposits of over Rs 56 lakh, one four-wheeler and other immovable and movable assets. The anti-corruption sleuths also recovered more than Rs 12 lakh cash from Sahoo’s house and over Rs 13 lakh from one of his relative’s residence.

A case was registered against Sahoo under Sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(b) and 12 of Prevention of Corruption Act as he was not able to explain the sources of the wealth that he accumulated beyond his known sources of income. He was produced before Special Judge Vigilance in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

On the other hand, OSSC Chairperson Nirmal Chandra Mishra has clarified that the Commission’s recruitment drives have always been fair and transparent.