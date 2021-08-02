Bhubaneswar malls, hotels and theatres all set to reopen amid weekend loss fear

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the State government allowing reopening of malls, hotels, restaurants and cinema halls, the facilities are all set to throw open their doors to customers from Monday, after a gap of three months. Owners of the establishments, though, are apprehensive about the business especially due to the weekend shutdown.

"All the COVID-19 guidelines and SOPs issued by the State government and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be strictly followed while allowing people inside the mall," said Tilak Das, manager (marketing) of Esplanade One at Rasulgarh.

Das said apart from mandatory use of face mask and social distancing, the entry inside the mall will be regulated as per the government order. The mall has also planned to display notices at the entrance asking the people in the 18 plus age group to produce final dose vaccination certificate before entering the facility, he added.

Like Esplanade One, Utkal Kanika Galleria, Symphony, Big Bazar and other malls in the city are placing all Covid safety measures in place to provide customers a safe and secure shopping experience.

Apart from malls, cinema halls that have been lying closed for months and restaurants which were only permitted for takeaways since September last year, are also happy about the government decision of allowing them to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

Cinema halls and multiplexes are ensuring foolproof arrangement to open their doors for movie buffs. "We have disinfected the halls before reopening and also decided to keep one seat gap to maintain social distancing and stick to the guideline of running with half the capacity," said a staffer of Keshari Cinema hall.

However, he said that as the hall will be running in 50 per cent capacity and remain closed on weekends, they may not be able to run movies of big banners and afford loss.

Meanwhile, the hotels and restaurants have readied their facilities to offer dining service to customers. "As per the government guidelines, the sitting arrangements will be in such a way that there is adequate social distancing," said director of Crown Hotel Debasish Patnaik.

He welcomed the government move to allow dine-in service as it would increase the engagement of more number of employees at service during the pandemic.

Sunmeet Singh Oberai, owner of Oberai Bakers and Cafe on Cuttack-Puri Road, said apart from ensuring COVID guidelines, they have also ensured vaccination of all their staff. He said business may not profitable due to closure of all the facilities on weekends.