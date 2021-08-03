STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mo Bus staff stage demo over pay hike demand in Bhubaneswar

Published: 03rd August 2021 08:41 AM

A worker sanitising Mo Bus in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday | Biswanath Swain

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Mo Bus service in the Capital was affected partially on Monday after crew members of the buses staged protest demanding wage hike. After State government eased the lockdown curbs for the month of August, the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) had announced to ply buses on all its 25 routes. However, over 100 buses could not resume service in the morning after crew members including the drivers sat on dharna at the bus depot near Sum hospital seeking salary hike and other job benefits. 

The service resumed after the agitating members held talks with the officials concerned. The drivers and other crew members alleged that Travel Time, the private firm which has employed them for Mo Bus service, is yet to consider their salary hike demand. 

They said their current wage is around Rs 12,000 of which they get around Rs 11,500 after deduction of EPF and taxes. “The current salary is too low to meet the monthly expenses of our family. Though we have been demanding to increase our wage to Rs 18,000, it is yet to be considered,” an agitator said. 

They also alleged that their EPF is not deposited regularly, while wages have been deducted during lockdowns and weekend shutdowns. Officials of Travel Time, however, said that talks are on to address the issues. They also said that they are taking all measures to address the issues of the staff and ensure smooth running of the bus service.

