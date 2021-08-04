STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Adarsha Vidyalaya students excel, Keonjhar’s Amrit scores 99 percent

Amrit had scored 100 pc and 99.5 pc in two periodic tests in Class IX based on which his result was calculated.

BHUBANESWAR:  The Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs) have posted an impressive pass percentage of 98.12 in the Class X examination, the results of which were announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday. Amrit Raj Biswal of OAV-Salapada, Keonjhar, topped the OAVs with a score of 99.4 pc. 

Of 9,558 students who were assessed in an alternative method after Class X exam was cancelled due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, 9,378 passed and 89 of them secured above 95 per cent. Marks of 4,148 boys and 5,410 girls of Class X were assessed based on the two period tests they had appeared for in Class IX. Of them, 97.9 per cent of boys and 98.2 pc girls passed. 

Amrit had scored 100 pc and 99.5 pc in two periodic tests in Class IX based on which his result was calculated. The 16-year-old student from Anandapur block in the district wants to pursue Plus II in Bhubaneswar and specialise in physics. “Both physics and mathematics interest me a lot”, he said. 

Similarly, Pratikshya Tripathy and Anukoola Om Joshi, both students of OAV-Pathachepa in Balangir, scored 99.2 and 98.6 per cent respectively. Other students in the Top-10 list include those from OAVs at Ganjam (Polosara and Sheragada), Bargarh (Rajborasambar) and Deogarh (Reamal) districts with scores between 97 and 98 per cent. 

There are 160 OAVs, affiliated to CBSE, across Odisha where free quality education is provided in English medium pattern to students. The schools are managed by Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan. The State government started OAVs on the lines of Kendriya Vidyalayas in underdeveloped pockets of Odisha. In academic year 2019-20, OAVs had witnessed a pass percentage of 80 per cent.

