Bhubaneswar: Security guard shoots self over family dispute

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 45-year-old security guard allegedly shot himself with his service gun over a family dispute at his residence in Ganganagar in the city on Monday. Although he was rushed to a hospital, doctors declared him dead.

Police said the deceased was a native of Nayagarh district’s Baunsia village and working with a private security agency in Bhubaneswar. Initial investigation suggests that the man returned home in an inebriated state at 11 pm on Monday and had a tussle with his wife.

"He called the modern control room and informed about committing suicide,” said an officer of Airport police station. Before the cops could come to his rescue, he shot himself to death. A gun was seized from the spot and a case of unnatural death registered. The man is survived by his wife, a 14-year-old daughter and one 10-year-old son.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)