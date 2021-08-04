STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

CBSE CLASS X Results: Bhubaneswar schools shine, many score 100 percent

ODM Public School’s Sriram Patnaik scored 499 marks out of 500 to secure 99.8 per cent (pc) followed by Pratikshya Pradhan and Surya Pratap Mishra who bagged 99.6 pc each.

Published: 04th August 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Students checking results on their mobile phones in Bhubaneswar I Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Students of Capital schools excelled in the annual Class X Board Examination conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), results of which were announced on Tuesday.

ODM Public School’s Sriram Patnaik scored 499 marks out of 500 to secure 99.8 per cent (pc) followed by Pratikshya Pradhan and Surya Pratap Mishra who bagged 99.6 pc each. As many as 18 students from the school scored 95 pc and above, while 78 students got 90 pc and above.

ALSO READ: 99% students clear CBSE Class X board in Odisha

All students of KIIT International School secured first division with an average pass percentage of 85 pc.  Around 40 pc students of the school scored above 90 pc and Vaibhav Kumar topped the school with 99.4 pc followed by Yash Khandelawal who scored 99 pc. Congratulating the students, KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta said the school has been posting excellent results consistently due to proper care by teachers and their modern teaching methodology.

In DAV Chandrasekharpur, 91 students scored more than 95 pc, while 184 students secured more than 90 pc. Piyush Preetam Jena and Aryabhat Panigrahi jointly bagged the first position in the school with 99.2 pc marks. The SAI International School also recorded an average school score of 91.1 pc. Over 65 pc students from the school scored above 90 pc. Similarly around 20 pc students of SAI International Residential School recorded above 95 pc, while another 45.4 pc scored over 90 pc.

“I was expecting to score over 90 pc but I got 99.8 pc. I thank my parents and teachers for their support. Although classes were taking place online due to Covid-19 pandemic, they ensured my preparations for the board exam were not affected,” said Amrutanshu Mohanty, a student of SAI.

The DAV Pokhariput also recorded 100 pc results. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBSE Class X results
India Matters
Kamalpreet Kaur, of India, competes in the women's discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian athletes’ below-par show in Tokyo Olympics not a surprise
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)
BJP left red-faced as another ally Jitan Ram Manjhi demands probe into Pegasus snooping issue
Doubly vaxxed? You could still be a coronavirus carrier

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp