CBSE CLASS X Results: Bhubaneswar schools shine, many score 100 percent

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Students of Capital schools excelled in the annual Class X Board Examination conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), results of which were announced on Tuesday.

ODM Public School’s Sriram Patnaik scored 499 marks out of 500 to secure 99.8 per cent (pc) followed by Pratikshya Pradhan and Surya Pratap Mishra who bagged 99.6 pc each. As many as 18 students from the school scored 95 pc and above, while 78 students got 90 pc and above.

All students of KIIT International School secured first division with an average pass percentage of 85 pc. Around 40 pc students of the school scored above 90 pc and Vaibhav Kumar topped the school with 99.4 pc followed by Yash Khandelawal who scored 99 pc. Congratulating the students, KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta said the school has been posting excellent results consistently due to proper care by teachers and their modern teaching methodology.

In DAV Chandrasekharpur, 91 students scored more than 95 pc, while 184 students secured more than 90 pc. Piyush Preetam Jena and Aryabhat Panigrahi jointly bagged the first position in the school with 99.2 pc marks. The SAI International School also recorded an average school score of 91.1 pc. Over 65 pc students from the school scored above 90 pc. Similarly around 20 pc students of SAI International Residential School recorded above 95 pc, while another 45.4 pc scored over 90 pc.

“I was expecting to score over 90 pc but I got 99.8 pc. I thank my parents and teachers for their support. Although classes were taking place online due to Covid-19 pandemic, they ensured my preparations for the board exam were not affected,” said Amrutanshu Mohanty, a student of SAI.

The DAV Pokhariput also recorded 100 pc results.