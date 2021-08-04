Centenarian defeats Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: His age may have posed a challenge for the treating doctors but a 100-year-old man with comorbidities has emerged victorious over the virus.

Brundaban Samal, a resident of Jharpada area here, was admitted to SUM Covid Hospital in a serious condition on July 26. He was later shifted to the ICU as his condition deteriorated. Doctors treating him found that he had developed pneumonia and faced difficulty in breathing.

“It was a challenge to treat such an old person who had a cyst in his kidney. We were worried due to his age, but he was always cheerful and in a positive frame of mind. We did our best and he recovered due to his steely resolve,” said a treating doctor.

Samal walked out of the hospital on Tuesday. “We are thankful to the doctors, nurses and paramedics for taking care of my grandfather,” said grandson Alok Samal. Though several persons in their 90’s treated at the SUM Covid Hospital have emerged victorious in the battle against the virus, Samal is the first centenarian to defeat the highly infectious disease. ​