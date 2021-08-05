Smart classrooms for Bhubaneswar’s government schools

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Work on bridging the digital divide in government schools across the Capital city has finally started with the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) setting up smart classrooms in Unit-IX Girls High School.Aiming at extending virtual learning to students of government schools in the Capital city, the smart classroom project was planned two years back but work started recently. Similar classes will be developed in 13 more government schools in the city and Rs 15 lakh has been earmarked for each institution for the purpose.

Chief executive officer of BSCL Sanjay Kumar Singh and other officials on Wednesday accompanied Mo School Abhiyan chairperson Susmita Bagchi who visited the Unit IX Girls High School to assess progress of the project. “The objective behind the smart classroom project is to facilitate virtual learning by bringing technology to the classrooms for the students and teachers and make learning student-friendly,” said Singh.

BSCL will provide desktops, interactive white boards, green boards, projectors, speakers, surveillance cameras, network video recorders, UPS, video-conferencing system, document visualiser, smoke detector, LED display units, biometric fingerprint readers to each school. Singh said an e-learning application has been developed for the project which will track activities of the students and also disseminate information in three languages - English, Hindi and Odia.

The smart classroom project will also help in conducting online examinations as the software is accessible over the internet. Besides, the application will help schools to manage an array of things, from student registration to generating transfer certificates (TC).