CM Naveen Patnaik releases Covid-19 assistance for milk farmers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday released special Covid assistance of Rs 11 crore for milk farmers of the State. About one lakh milk farmers received the assistance of up to Rs 6,000 as per the package.

Stating that the Odisha government is always working for welfare of the poor, the Chief Minister said a package of Rs 2,000 crore was announced to lessen the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on them. He said the focus of the State government is to increase milk production to boost the rural economy of the State. Besides, increase in milk production will boost nutrition level of the children, he added.

The Chief Minister said the government has launched several schemes for the milk farmers and requested them to take benefit from these. The OMFED had taken a decision to restrict milk procurement across all unions in the State because of the pandemic.

The federation has 3,700 cooperative societies through which 2.63 lakh farmers produce milk. This includes 1,292 women cooperative societies with over 1.05 lakh members.