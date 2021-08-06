STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha to ramp up vaccination in rural areas

While around 13.5 per cent projected population of 18 years and above have been fully vaccinated, 44.5 pcer cent beneficiaries have got at least single dose. 

A vaccine being loaded into a syringe

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Ahead of the possible third wave, Odisha government has decided to ramp up vaccination in rural areas of the State along with some of its most populated urban localities. While around 13.5 per cent (pc) projected population of 18 years and above have been fully vaccinated, 44.5 pc beneficiaries have got at least single dose. 

Health department sources said 99 pc of the targeted beneficiaries in Bhubaneswar have got both the doses. Among the four other municipal corporations, Cuttack tops with around 20 pc fully vaccinated followed by 18 pc in Berhampur, 15 pc in Sambalpur and 13 pc in Rourkela.

However, the first dose vaccination coverage has been more than 80 pc in three cities apart from Rourkela, where it was around 70 pc. Berhampur has the highest 85 pc single dose vaccination and it was 82 pc in Sambalpur and 80 pc in Cuttack.

Director of Family Welfare and nodal officer for Covid vaccination Dr Bijay Panigrahi said the gap between coverage of the first dose and fully vaccinated in urban localities was due to Covishield, which has been extended from three to six months.

“Since around 80 pc of the targeted population in the five most populated cities in the State has been vaccinated with at least a single dose, we have decided to turn our focus to rural areas. The vaccination coverage in rural pockets is less than 40 pc,” he said.

The Health department is planning to increase the vaccination centres in the districts by extending the facility from DHHs, SDHs and CHCs to PHCs and sub-centres. “But it all depend upon the availability of vaccine doses. Though we had planned to administer four lakh doses per day, it came down to 2.5 lakh and even 1.5 lakh sometimes due to inadequate stock. It will be difficult to cover the targeted population by December end if adequate doses are not supplied on time,” Dr Panigrahi pointed out. 

Of the targeted 3.1 crore adult population in the State, 1.33 crore have received single dose and 40.75 lakh got double doses. 

1,342 new infections
With the detection of 1,342 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, the tally soared to 9,83,523 on Thursday. The State also announced 68 fatalities taking the cumulative death toll to 6,236. Khurda district continued to remain on the top with the highest 477 new infections followed by 164 in Cuttack. Only Boudh did not register any new case while 27 other districts reported less than 100 fresh cases each. The test positivity rate stood at 2.02 pc.
 

