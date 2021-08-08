21,including four minors, held for group clash in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The City Police on Saturday arrested 21 persons including four minors for their alleged involvement in the Palasuni clash.

They have been accused of attacking Palasuni Munda Sahi, vandalising three autos and as many two-wheelers in the locality on Friday.

According to the police, some youths of Munda Sahi were playing carom on Thursday and a fight broke out between them over a petty issue.

The members of one group then attacked five youths of another group of their locality with sharp weapons on Friday evening.

A case was registered under various Sections of IPC, SC/ST Act and Arms Act based on the complaint of Palasuni Munda Sahi’s president Kailash Chandra Das.

Efforts are on to nab the others involved in the crime.