ECMO unit to open at SCB Medical College and Hospital on Independence Day

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The much-awaited extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) unit at SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack will be dedicated to the State on August 15 on the occasion of the Independence Day.

Nine machines, including three gifted by industries as part of their CSR, have been installed at the Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery department of SCB MCH. The unit will now function in two sections - three machines for Covid and six for post-Covid patients.

Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Dr CBK Mohanty said the Health department has recruited six perfusionists, four anaesthesiologists and two ECG technicians for the ECMO unit.

However, sources at the department said, at least three more are required to run the nine-bed unit in three shifts - three per each shift.

Stating that one of the perfusionists is now on leave after he tested positive on return from training, an official said that it will be difficult to run the full strength with the limited staff if any of them falls sick or remains on leave.

Although the technicians have been recruited, the posts of cardiothoracic surgeons are still vacant as no one applied for the post.

Govt relaxes shutdown restrictions

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has relaxed the weekend shutdown in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri till 11 am on Sunday to allow the citizens to unfurl the National Flag to mark the Independence Day.

However, relaxation will be subject to the condition that not more than 10 persons will congregate at any place.

All safety protocols such as social distancing, wearing of masks and proper sanitisation will have to be properly maintained, SRC PK Jena said in an office order on Saturday.

In places other than the three urban areas, people can unfurl the Flag on their premises with not more than 20 persons.